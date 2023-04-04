IPL 2023: Injury Rules RCB Batter Rajat Patidar Out of the Season

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar was one of Royal Challengers Bangalore's most consistent players last season.
(Photo: BCCI)
In what comes as a big blow to Royal Challengers Bangalore, batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with an Achilles injury. The player had joined the RCB camp ahead of the season, and was also seen in the practice sessions, but according to the latest update, he will not be able to make a complete recuperation before the season concludes.
Bangalore announced the development on their social media handles, by stating “Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of #IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury. We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process.”
Patidar joined RCB in the 2021 season, wherein he could not justify his inclusion in the squad and could only score 71 runs in four matches, at an average of 17.75 and with the highest score of 31.
However, wicketkeeper-batter Luvnith Sisodia’s injury opened a new avenue for him in 2022, as he was roped in as the injury replacement. The batter from Madhya Pradesh was seen in ominous touch last season, scoring 333 runs in only eight matches.
Besides scoring a couple of half-centuries, the 29-year-old struck a magnificent ton against Lucknow Super Giants. Following his exploits in IPL, the Indian men’s national team selectors called up for the series against South Africa, and then roped him in as Shreyas Iyer’s injury replacement for the ODIs against New Zealand. However, the batter could not make it to the playing XI.
Patidar becomes the second Royal Challengers Bangalore to be ruled out of the season with an injury, joining Will Jacks on the list. The English batter, who was signed for Rs 3.20 crore, sustained a muscle injury during an ODI match against Bangladesh, cutting his debut IPL season short before it had begun.
IPL 2023: RCB had roped in Michael Bracewell to replace the injured Will Jacks.
Jacks was replaced by New Zealand all-rounder, Michael Bracewell, who had a decent outing in Bangalore’s eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. The Kiwi picked up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, though he did not an opportunity with the bat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)