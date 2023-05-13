IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Points Table, LSG Wins Against SRH by 7 Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) battled against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday, May 13. The last time SRH faced LSG in the IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a low-scoring affair.

Hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a decent 182 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in the first half of the 58th match of Indian Premier League on Saturday. LSG defeated SRH by 7 wickets in today's match.