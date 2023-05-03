IPL 2023 Points Table: DC Join the 6 Points Club; Gujarat Continue to Lead

Delhi Capitals won their third match of the season as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in Tuesday night's IPL 2023 match.

Delhi gave a target of 131 runs to Gujarat which they couldn’t chase despite their skipper Hardik Pandya’s efforts till the end. Ishant Sharma managed to take 2 wickets and defend 12 runs in the last over, helping Delhi win this exciting encounter. Aman Khan's performance was another highlight of the match as he scored a match-saving knock of 51 runs for Delhi when their batting order was in disarray after Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in the first 5 overs of the match.