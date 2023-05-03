IPL 2023 Points Table: DC Join the 6 Points Club; Gujarat Continue to Lead

Delhi Capitals clinch their third victory of the season as they defeat Gujarat Titans on Tuesday
photo: BCCI
Delhi Capitals won their third match of the season as they defeated Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in Tuesday night's IPL 2023 match.
Delhi gave a target of 131 runs to Gujarat which they couldn’t chase despite their skipper Hardik Pandya’s efforts till the end. Ishant Sharma managed to take 2 wickets and defend 12 runs in the last over, helping Delhi win this exciting encounter. Aman Khan's performance was another highlight of the match as he scored a match-saving knock of 51 runs for Delhi when their batting order was in disarray after Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in the first 5 overs of the match.
The match hasn’t resulted in a change of position for either of the teams as Gujarat continue to dominate the IPL standings table while Delhi Capitals are still sitting on the last spot. They now have 6 points from three wins.
Gujarat Titans are leading the table with 12 points followed by Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings with 10 points each. Mumbai Indians are located at the 7th spot with 8 points and the 8th, 9th and 10th spots are occupied by Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals with 6 points each.
1. Gujarat Titans (12 points)
2. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
3. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)
4. Chennai Super Kings (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)
6. Punjab Kings (10 points)
7. Mumbai Indians (8 points)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (6 points)
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)
10. Delhi Capitals (6 points)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)