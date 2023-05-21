IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After LSG Beat KKR

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants confirmed their participation in the IPL 2023 playoffs, courtesy of victories on the penultimate league-stage matchday. With these two new entrants, three of the available four places have now been booked.
IPL 2023 Points Table after Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians – who are placed fourth, fifth and sixth on the standings respectively – are fighting for the vacant fourth position, as a couple of fixtures on Sunday, 21 May, are set to decide the playoffs roster.
And Then There Were Two (League-Stage Fixtures):
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Wankhede Stadium, 3:30pm)
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans (M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7:30pm)
Here's all you need to know about the current qualification scenarios:
Through to Qualifier 1 as the first-placed team.
Through to Qualifier 2 as the second-ranked team. They will face Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants will feature in the Eliminator.
Through to the playoffs as the third-placed team. They will feature in the Eliminator, which will also be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
IPL 2023: A win against Gujarat Titans will almost seal RCB's playoffs berth.
Qualification Scenarios:
If they win – A place in the eliminator will be guaranteed, unless Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by an abnormally gigantic margin.
If they lose – Firstly, they mustn't lose by more than five runs, or if batting first, their target should not be chased down before 19.2 overs. To add to that, Mumbai must not beat Hyderabad by more than 80 runs.
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals will be eagerly following 21 May's double-header.
Qualification Scenario: Firstly, both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore must lose on 21 May. In addition, RCB must lose either by more than 5 runs, or whilst defending, within 19.2 overs.
IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians not only need a victory, but they need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive margin.
Qualification Scenario:
If they win – Should RCB beat GT, they must win by a margin of 80 runs + RCB's victory margin. Alternatively, if RCB lose and Mumbai beat Hyderabad, they will be through irrespective of their net run rate.
If they lose – Elimination.
Kolkata Knight Riders finished seventh in the standings, followed by Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. See you all next year!
