IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Take Down Gujarat, Qualify for Sunday's Final

Pandya Won Toss, Put CSK in to Bat First

Chennai had a steady yet dramatic start to their innings as Ruturaj Gaikwad got caught at mid-wicket in the second over but was lucky to survive that as Darshan Nalkande overstepped and the hooter went up. He then smoked the next ball over long-on for a six on a free hit and hit a boundary on the following delivery.

With some cracking shots from Gaikwad and Devon Conway, CSK reached 49 for no loss at the end of the Power-play.

The opening duo continued with the momentum as they kept rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard moving. Gaikwad slapped it at deep backward point for a boundary and completed his fifty off 36 balls as CSK reached 85 for no loss at the halfway mark.

When the Titans were looking for a breakthrough, Mohit Sharma struck gold for Gujarat the next over and sent Gaikwad back. The batter looked to pull it but didn't get the distance nor the elevation as David Miller from long-on ran in and took a catch to end the 87-run opening stand.

Six balls later, Noor Ahmad cleaned up Shivam Dube as Chennai lost wickets in quick succession and saw a slump in the run rate they went boundary-less in the last 29 balls.