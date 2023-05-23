IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Take Down Gujarat, Qualify for Sunday's Final

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Tuesday night's Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk.
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have become the first team to enter the IPL 2023 final, after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 at the Chepauk on Tuesday night.
Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century (60 off 44) and Devon Conway's 40 off 34 helped Chennai post 172/7, with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma both picking two wickets each.
In reply, Shubman Gill once again emerged as the highest-scorer for Gujarat but CSK managed to get him out on 42 as the chase never really took off. In the end, Gujarat finished on the losing end but are not knocked out of the tournament. Hardik Pandya's team will play the winner of Wednesday night's Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, on Friday in Ahmedabad.
Chennai had a steady yet dramatic start to their innings as Ruturaj Gaikwad got caught at mid-wicket in the second over but was lucky to survive that as Darshan Nalkande overstepped and the hooter went up. He then smoked the next ball over long-on for a six on a free hit and hit a boundary on the following delivery.
With some cracking shots from Gaikwad and Devon Conway, CSK reached 49 for no loss at the end of the Power-play.
The opening duo continued with the momentum as they kept rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard moving. Gaikwad slapped it at deep backward point for a boundary and completed his fifty off 36 balls as CSK reached 85 for no loss at the halfway mark.
When the Titans were looking for a breakthrough, Mohit Sharma struck gold for Gujarat the next over and sent Gaikwad back. The batter looked to pull it but didn't get the distance nor the elevation as David Miller from long-on ran in and took a catch to end the 87-run opening stand.
Six balls later, Noor Ahmad cleaned up Shivam Dube as Chennai lost wickets in quick succession and saw a slump in the run rate they went boundary-less in the last 29 balls.
Shivam Dube of Chennai Super Kings walks back to pavilion during Qualifier 1 against Gujurat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 23rd May 2023
In the 15th over, Conway broke the shackles as he got an outside edge and got a four. Then, Ajinkya Rahane whipped one over deep mid-wicket for a six but fell on the next ball.
Piling further miseries, Mohd Shami came back on and picked up a wicket right away, dismissing set batter Conway for 40 as the hosts were reduced to 131/4 in 16 overs.
GT were keeping the Chennai batters at bay with their economical bowling and fine fielding efforts. Ambati Rayudu used the depth of the crease and pulled it a long way over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum before falling on the last ball of the 18th over.
MS Dhoni came on to bat to a huge roar from the Chennai crowd. Ravindra Jadeja lofted it over the cover for a boundary on the fourth ball of the penultimate over. The next delivery there was a deafening silence inside the ground as Dhoni walked back to the hut.
Jadeja started the last over with a four against Shami. A delivery later, Moeen Ali dispatched it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Shami bowled a high full-toss well above the waist and the umpire signalled a no-ball straightaway. Jadeja hit hard across the line to deep midwicket on a free hit and got a single.
Shami bounced back on the penultimate ball as he removed Jadeja on the last ball as CSK posted 172/7 in 20 overs.
