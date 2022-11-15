IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Kolkata Knight Riders, along with Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, are heading for a major overhaul in next month's IPL 2023 auction, having released a big chunk of their players on Tuesday.

While Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings pulled out of the upcoming season of the tournament, to focus on international cricket, Kolkata sent Aman Khan to Delhi Capitals as part of the Shardul Thakur deal.

Also released from the franchise are Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson.