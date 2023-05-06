Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Karun Nair Replaces Injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023: Karun Nair Replaces Injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul will be undergoing surgery shortly and has been ruled out of IPL 2023.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday named Karun Nair as replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the remainder of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Rahul, who sustained an injury while fielding during the match of 1 May against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow, has been ruled of the tournament. He will be undergoing thigh surgery shortly.

Also ReadKL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL & World Test C'ship Final

Karun, who replaces Rahul at LSG, has so far played 76 IPL games and has 1496 runs against his name. He will join LSG for INR 50 Lakh.

Skipper KL Rahul to Undergo Surgery

On 5 May, KL Rahul took to social media to say he would be undergoing thigh surgery shortly, thus ruling him out of the remainder of IPL 2023 and India's squad for the World Test Championship final, set to be held next month against Australia in London.

"After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," said Rahul in his post on Instagram.

In IPL 2023, Rahul made 274 runs at an average of 34.25, including two half-centuries. "As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I'm confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I'll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game @lucknowsupergiants."

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in the Blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam," he added.

Published: 06 May 2023,02:47 PM IST

