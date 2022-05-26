IPL 2022: Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder After RCB Beat Lucknow

Rajat Patidar scored a fantastic century and after that Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowlers were on song as they registered a comprehensive win against KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in IPL 2022’s Eliminator. RCB have knocked out Lucknow with an 14-run win and will play the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, with a spot in the finals at stake, against the Gujarat Titans. Both those games will be played in Ahmedabad.

Patidar scored 112 and remained unbeaten while Josh Hazlewood picked 3 wickets for RCB, who won at a canter eventually.