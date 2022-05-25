IPL 2022: Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder After GT beat RR

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.
(Photo: BCCI)
Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on Tuesday to reach their first IPL final in their debut season itself.
RR's opener Jos Buttler was back to his power-hitting form as he scored 89 runs off 56 balls in the first innings of the match. It was David Miller who changed the game for GT, as the finisher scored 68 off just 38 balls and helped his team reach the IPL 2022 final.
Rajasthan Royals now have another chance to reach the IPL final, as they will play Friday's Qualifier 2 against the winning team of Wednesday's Eliminator between Lucknow and Bangalore.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler, who has been dominating the 2022 Orange Cap list, added more runs to his tally in Tuesday's Qualifier 1. He scored 89 and was the top-scorer of the match and extends his lead at the top of the Orange Cap standings with 718 runs in 15 matches.
LSG's KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are placed on the second and third positions with 537 and 502 runs, respectively.
Shikhar Dhawan is placed on the fourth position with 460 runs in 14 matches.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya who scored 40 runs against RR on Tuesday is now placed fifth on the list with 453 runs.
Yuzvendra Chahal who remained wicket-less against Titans on Tuesday, is still on top of IPL 2022 Purple Cap race, having picked 26 wickets in 15 matches.
RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is in the second place with 24 wickets in 14 matches,
PBKS' Kagiso Rabada is in the third place with 23 wickets, followed by SRH pacer Umran Malik in the fourth place with 22 wickets
Kuldeep Yadav is on the fifth place on the Purple Cap list with 21 wickets.
