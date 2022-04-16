IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; Mumbai Indians Ask Lucknow to Bat First

“We will look to bowl first. Since it's a day game we tried to get another slower bowler. We wanted to slow things in the middle overs. It's a good pitch to play cricket and with his experience coming in, it will be good for us. We got Tymal, Fabian, Polly and Brevis. We just need to keep things under control and stay calm, it's that simple. We don't need to overcomplicate things. We just need to come out and play basic cricket and will be focussing on doing that,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

“We are playing some good cricket since the first game. It's a new team and the boys are coming together really well and we always found a way to stay in the game. We have one change. Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in,” KL Rahul said.