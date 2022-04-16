IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; Mumbai Indians Ask Lucknow to Bat First

KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants will bat first against MI
ImagE: BCCI
Rohit Sharma won the toss and Mumbai Indians have asked Lucknow Super Giants to bat first. KL Rahul is playing his 100th IPL game.
This is the first time Mumbai are playing 4 overseas players this season, with Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard and Tymal Mills playing against Lucknow in Brabourne.
Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win this season having played 5 games.
“We will look to bowl first. Since it's a day game we tried to get another slower bowler. We wanted to slow things in the middle overs. It's a good pitch to play cricket and with his experience coming in, it will be good for us. We got Tymal, Fabian, Polly and Brevis. We just need to keep things under control and stay calm, it's that simple. We don't need to overcomplicate things. We just need to come out and play basic cricket and will be focussing on doing that,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
“We are playing some good cricket since the first game. It's a new team and the boys are coming together really well and we always found a way to stay in the game. We have one change. Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in,” KL Rahul said.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills
