IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; Mumbai Indians Ask KKR to Bat First

Shreyas Iyer before the game.
ImagE: BCCI
Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Mumbai Indians’ batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav won’t play any part in the remainder of the IPL this season. The franchise confirmed the development hours before Mumbai were to play Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 May. Ramandeep Singh has been brought in by MI for Suryakumar against KKR.
“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” Mumbai Indians’ statement read.
KKR have made 5 changes with Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Sheldon Jackson playing.
“I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. It's good that you bat first and find out. Looking at the changes in the batting line up, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match. Players are in form, they are out of form, that's the beauty of game. We need to come up with a fresh mind. We have made five changes. Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh, Chakaravarthy, Sheldon Jackson come in,” Shreyas Iyer said.
“We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us. Everyone games us a new opportunity, we need to put our right foot forward. We have one change, Surya is injured. Ramandeep comes in for him,” Rohit said.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
