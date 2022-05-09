IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss; Mumbai Indians Ask KKR to Bat First

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians’ batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav won’t play any part in the remainder of the IPL this season. The franchise confirmed the development hours before Mumbai were to play Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 May. Ramandeep Singh has been brought in by MI for Suryakumar against KKR.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” Mumbai Indians’ statement read.