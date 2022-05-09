Suryakumar Yadav Ruled Out of IPL 2022 Due to Muscle Injury

IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav was playing his first match of the season.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians’ batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav won’t play any part in the remainder of the IPL this season. He sustained the injury during the Mumbai Indians' game against Gujarat Titans, who are one of the new teams in the tournament. Gujarat are led by former MI player Hardik Pandya.
The franchise confirmed the development hours before Mumbai were to play Kolkata Knight Riders on 9 May.
“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left fore arm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team,” Mumbai Indians’ statement read.
Suryakumar, who came into the season late due to an injury, played 8 games for MI this season, scoring 303 runs with a best of 68 not out. He also scored 3 half-centuries this season.
Mumbai have not had a good season this year and is bottom of the IPL points table after registering 2 wins in 10 games. The Rohit Sharma led side had lost their first 8 games, setting an unwanted record.
After KKR on 9 May, MI will play Chennai Super Kings (12 May), Sunrisers Hyderabad (17 May) and Delhi Capitals (21 May) before they wrap up their forgettable season.
