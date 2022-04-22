IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Now Has The Most Ducks in IPL History

Rohit Sharma has gotten out on a duck 14 times in IPL history.
(Photo: BCCI)
After getting out for a duck in the very first over in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, who is already going through a lean patch, bagged an unwanted record of scoring the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Mumbai Indians' captain was dismissed for zero by CSK's Mukesh Choudhary in the very first over of the match played at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit handed a simple catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on off the second ball he faced.
Rohit, who has not been his usual best in this IPL has scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 so far.
Pacer Mukesh Choudhary's sensational bowling performance (3/19) helped Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to 155/7. Apart from Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo (2/36), Mitchell Santner (1/16) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) were the wicket-takers for CSK.
While Rohit and Ishan both got out on ducks, Tilak Varma played a fighting knock (51 not out off 43) and top-scored for Mumbai with Suryakumar Yadav (32), Hrithik Shokeen (25) and Kieron Pollard (14) also contributing.
However, M.S. Dhoni's late flourish (28 not out off 13 balls) helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians by three wickets in Match 33 of the season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)