IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Now Has The Most Ducks in IPL History

After getting out for a duck in the very first over in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, who is already going through a lean patch, bagged an unwanted record of scoring the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians' captain was dismissed for zero by CSK's Mukesh Choudhary in the very first over of the match played at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit handed a simple catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on off the second ball he faced.