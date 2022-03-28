IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Disappointed but Says It's Not the End for Mumbai Indians

Sharma conceded that the players made some mistakes on the field, upsetting Mumbai Indians' plans.



"We always come prepared, whether it's the first game or last game, we want to try and win every game. But we made some mistakes on the field which didn't go according to plans. Those things can happen. We just need to keep it tight within the group. Disappointed, but it's not the end," said Sharma.



Mumbai Indians' Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi all struck at different times but Delhi Capitals managed to chase down the target after a 75-run partnership between Axar and Yadav.



"I thought it (177) was a good score. It didn't look like that kind of a pitch where you could get 170-plus at the start. But we played really well in the middle and finished off really well as well. It was a good score on the board, it's just that we didn't bowl according to the plans," Sharma said.



Spinner Murugan Ashwin, who made a memorable debut for MI ending with figures of 2/14 in his four overs, said that wrist spinners like him and Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav could be a force to reckon with on the Brabourne pitch. Kuldeep registeried figures of 3/18, and Murugan Ashwin felt they both did pretty much the same thing on the pitch.