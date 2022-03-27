IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Fined for Slow Over-Rate in Delhi Capitals Game

Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav's fine knocks helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets in their opening game in the IPL 2022.



A 70-run partnership in just 30 balls between Patel and Lalit Yadav enabled Delhi to chase down a competitive total of 177 runs in 18.2 overs.



Speaking after the match Rohit Sharma said, "I thought it was a good score. It didn't look like a pitch where you can get 170 plus at the start but we played in the middle and finished well. Just didn't bowl according to our plans. We always come prepared whether it's the first game or last game. We want to win every game. Things didn't go according to plan but that can happen. Just need to stay close as a group and take the learnings. Disappointed with the loss but not the end."