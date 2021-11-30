IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Retention LIVE

IPL 2022 Retention: A month after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, preparations for IPL 2022 have already begun. Tuesday, 30 November 2021 is the last day for eight old teams to submit their retention lists to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Last month, two new franchises, that is, Lucknow and Ahmedabad joined the IPL. The Lucknow team was bought by RPSG group while Ahmedabad team was bought by CVC Capital Partners.

After eight old teams have summitted their retention lists, the two new teams will be allowed to buy a maximum of three players from the entire auction pool of players before 25 December 2021.