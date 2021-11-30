IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Retention LIVE

Watch IPL 2022n Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @IPL)
IPL 2022 Retention: A month after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, preparations for IPL 2022 have already begun. Tuesday, 30 November 2021 is the last day for eight old teams to submit their retention lists to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Last month, two new franchises, that is, Lucknow and Ahmedabad joined the IPL. The Lucknow team was bought by RPSG group while Ahmedabad team was bought by CVC Capital Partners.
After eight old teams have summitted their retention lists, the two new teams will be allowed to buy a maximum of three players from the entire auction pool of players before 25 December 2021.
IPL 2022 Retention Live Stream Timing
List of players retained by eight old IPL teams will be announced officially from 09:30 pm onwards on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.
How to watch IPL 2022 retention live?
IPL fans can watch the players retained by the IPL teams live on Star Sports Network on TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
IPL 2022 retention will also be live-streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also get the regular updates about the IPL 2022 retention on The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)