CSK to Retain Dhoni, Jadeja While Rahul Likely to Lead Lucknow IPL Team: Report

Chennai Super Kings will be led by MS Dhoni for yet another season.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Ahead of the mega IPL auction, defending Champions Chennai Super Kings have decided to retain their talismanic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the next three seasons, according to Indian Express.
Apart from Dhoni, the franchise has also reportedly decided to retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played key roles in CSK's 2021 IPL title win.
As per BCCI rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players and four time champions are also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board.
Ali could be a useful player on the slow and turning track at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, however, if he doesn't agree to stay, CSK will then retain another England cricketer Sam Curran as their fourth player, an Indian Express report said.
Earlier, Dhoni had himself confirmed that his last T20 game will be in Chennai.
"I have always planned my cricket. My last ODI in India was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in five years' time, I don't know," Dhoni had said at a recent CSK event.
The eight old franchises have to submit their lists of the players they'd like to retain by November 30 before the mega IPL auction that will see the entry of the two new franchises - from Lucknow and Ahmedabad.
The Indian Express report said Mumbai Indians will likely retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan while they are also in negotiations with their West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The five-time champions also don't want to let go Suryakumar Yadav and are planning to buy him from the auction pool.
IPL 2022 will be a ten-team affair and two new teams owners Sanjiv Goenka's RPSG group and CVC Capitals have approached a few top Indian players. India opener KL Rahul has parted ways with Punjab Kings and is likely to lead the new Lucknow team.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to retain their two all-rounders Sunil Narine and Andre Russell and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarty too. However, they are still deciding on whether to retain Shubman Gill or Venkatesh Iyer.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)