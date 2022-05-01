IPL 2022: Rahul, Hooda & Mohsin Power LSG to 6-Run Win Against Delhi Capitals

Apart from them, Quinton de Kock (23 off 13) also played an aggressive knock at the top for LSG. Shardul Thakur (3/40) was the only wicket-taker for Delhi in this game.



In reply, skipper Rishabh Pant (44 off 30), Mitchell Marsh (37 off 20) and Rovman Powell (35 off 21) got starts, and played aggressively but couldn't finish well.



Lower down the order, Axar Patel (42 not out off 24) and Kuldeep Yadav (16 not out off 8) batted well and kept Delhi in the game till the last over, but eventually, their team was restricted to 189-7 in 20 overs, losing by 6 runs.



Mohsin Khan (4/16) was the star performer with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants while Ravi Bishnoi (1/28), Krishnappa Gowtham (1/23) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/44) also picked one wicket each.



