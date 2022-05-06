IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Mumbai beat Gujarat

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans. Match 51 of IPL 2022.
(Photo: BCCI)
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 5 runs in a final over thriller in Friday's IPL 2022 match, at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Mumbai Indians had set a target of 178 runs for the Titans to chase after skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Ishan Kishan scored 43 and 45 runs respectively. Later, Tim David help take the total further by adding 44 off just 21balls.
Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans. Match 51 of IPL 2022.
During Titans' innings, openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill both scored half-centuries and the team's score was 105/0 at one point, before the chase went downhill. Skipper Hardik Pandya and finisher Rahul Tewatiya both were run-out during very crucial overs for the Titans.
This is Mumbai's second victory of the season while the result doesn't effect both teams' standing on the points table as Gujarat Titans are still on the top with 16 points and Mumbai Indians on the bottom with 4 points.
In terms of the individual standings, the Orange Cap remains with Jos Buttler of RR with 588 runs from 10 games and best of 116. He is followed by LSG skipper KL Rahul and PBKS Shikhar Dhawan in second and third position, respectively.
DC's David Warner is placed fourth on the charts with 356 runs while Gujarat's skipper Hardik Pandya rounds off the top 5 with 333 runs.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal is still the holder of Purple Cap with 19 wickets in his kitty.
Kuldeep Yadav is in the second place in the race for Purple Cap with 18 wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada in the third place with 17.
T Natarajan and PWH de Silva are positioned fourth and fifth in the table, receptively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)