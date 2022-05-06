IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Mumbai beat Gujarat

During Titans' innings, openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill both scored half-centuries and the team's score was 105/0 at one point, before the chase went downhill. Skipper Hardik Pandya and finisher Rahul Tewatiya both were run-out during very crucial overs for the Titans.

This is Mumbai's second victory of the season while the result doesn't effect both teams' standing on the points table as Gujarat Titans are still on the top with 16 points and Mumbai Indians on the bottom with 4 points.