IPL 2022 Points Table: RR Finish at Second Spot After Win Against CSK

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs RR, match 68.
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets, to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, on Friday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
With this win RR did not only just qualify for the playoffs but also, they are now placed second on the IPL 2022 Points table, with 18 points.
Now, only one final spot is left for the qualification of IPL 15 playoffs.
CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though CSK openers failed to give a start the team needed, all-rounder Moeen Ali single-handedly led the innings. He scored 93 runs off 57 balls, setting a target of 151 for RR to chase.
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 off 44 balls, giving a perfect start to the team's run-chase. After a comfortable start by Jaiswal, R Ashwin helped his team win the match by scoring 40 off just 23 balls.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
RR's Jos Buttler who just scored two runs against CSK on Friday, still remains on top of the Orange Cap list with 629 runs in 14 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his fellow opener Quinton de Kock hold the second and third place on the list, respectively.
They are followed by RCB captain Faf du Plessis on fourth place, with 443 runs in 14 matches.
DC's David Warner rounds off the Top 5 with 427 runs in 11 matches.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
After taking two wickets against CSK on Friday, Yuzvendra Chahal again leads the Purple Cap list with 26 wickets in 14 matches.
RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is on the second place with 24 wickets in 14 matches.
PBKS' Kagiso Rabada is placed third, followed by SRH's Umran Malik on the fourth place.
DC's Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the Top 5.
