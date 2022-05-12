IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After MI beat CSK

Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs MI match 59
Image: BCCI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Match 59 of IPL 2022 on Thursday night at the Wankhede Stadium. The result does not disturb the IPL standings with Chennai still at the ninth spot and Mumbai tenth.
With this loss, Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out from the race for the IPL 2022 play-offs as they only have eight points from 12 matches. With four teams having already crossed the 14 point mark this season, the defeat means even if Chennai win their next two matches, they can only collect a maximum of 12 points which will not help them qualify.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have collected their third points for the season with the win. Rohit Sharma's team were the first to be eliminated from the play-offs race and even now, have only six points from 12 matches.
Both teams have only two more matches left this season.
Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after CSK vs MI match 59
MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss earlier today and elected to bowl first. Things didn't go well for CSK in the must-win game as in the first over itself, they lost opener Devon Conway and Moeen Ali. They went on to lose 5 early wickets in the first six overs.
Chennai captain MS Dhoni was the only player who remained on the crease till the end, scoring 36 and helping his team set a target of 98 runs for MI.
Similar to CSK, MI too lost four early wickets in their innings. However, unlike CSK's middle-order, Mumbai's middle-order batters led their team to an easy victory.
Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler is at the top position among the highest run-scorers this season and holds the IPL 2022 Orange Cap. He has scored 625 runs in 12 matches. He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, in second place with 459 runs from 12 matches.
DC's David Warner is placed third on the table with 427 runs in 10 matches.
RCB's Faf du Plessis and Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill are placed fourth and fifth on the list respectively.
Yuzvendra Chahal remains number one in the highest wicket-takers' tally with 23 wickets from 12 matches.
Wanindu Hasaranga is second in the Purple Cap race with 21 wickets from 12 matches.
DC's Kuldeep Yadav is placed third on the list with 18 wickets from 12 matches. He is followed by PBKS' Kagiso Rabada in the fourth place with 18 wickets from 10 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan rounds off the top five with 17 wickets from 9 matches.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)