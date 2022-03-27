IPL 2022: Odean Smith Leads Late Charge as Punjab Kings Chase Down 205 vs RCB

Rahul Chahar bowled out in the next over and finished with figures of 1/22 in his four overs, with RCB looking to tee off in the last five overs with the score at 142/1. Midway through the 16th over, Faf’s sixth six brought up the century stand between him and Kohli, with neither quite ready to let up yet. He ended the over with another six as Punjab looked to be in deep trouble.

Of the first delivery in the 18th over, Arshdeep Singh struck, giving Punjab a much-needed breakthrough, when Faf was caught by Shahrukh at long off for 88. Faf’s brutal assault saw him smash 7 sixes and 3 boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik joined Kohli in the middle, and after a surprisingly quite 18th over, the new man started off the 19th with a six over fine leg of Odean Smith. Karthik then hammered him for another four and six. It was more of the same from Karthik in the final over as well, after Kohli handed him the strike after the first delivery. Karthik took 14 off that over as RCB posted 205/2 with Punjab conceding 135 runs in the last 10 overs.

In response, Punjab also started off quite well with Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal opening the innings, and getting starts. The duo were scoring at 10 runs an over for the most part of their stand, finding boundaries with relative ease.

The openers put on a solid 71-run stand before, in the 8th over, Wanindu Hasaranga found the breakthrough, sending the captain, Mayank Agarwal, back for 32 of 24 deliveries. Mayank had smashed two boundaries and as many sixes.

At the other end, Dhawan, too wasn’t far behind, scoring a quickfire 43 of 29 deliveries, with five boundaries a six to his name. Dhawan looked set for a big knock, before Harshal Patel managed to deceive him and have him caught by Anuj Rawat.

Along with Dhawan, Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa was also making quite the mark in the IPL, as he attacked Hasaranga and hammered him to all parts of the ground. Rajapaksa smashed 4 massive sixes and two boundaries, before Mohammed Siraj had his number.

Rajapaksa was single-handedly ensuring there would be enough cause for concern in the RCB camp before he was dismissed. Of the next delivery, Siraj struck again, removing Raj Bawa for a golden duck, trapped LBW, to give RCB the edge in the contest.