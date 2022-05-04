IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Wins Toss; CSK Ask RCB to Bat First in Pune

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Pune.

CSK have brought in Moeen Ali instead of Mitch Santner as the only change for the day. RCB on the other hand have made no changes.

MS Dhoni is making 200th appearance in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and this makes him just the second player to play as many games for a single franchise in the competition. The other being Virat Kohli for RCB. They’re both playing each other today.