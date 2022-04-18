IPL 2022: Hyderabad's Fast Bowling Coach Dale Steyn All Praise For Umran Malik

After losing their first two matches to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad made a strong comeback by winning against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Steyn feels that things are slowly falling in place for Hyderabad.

"Everything's going nicely. We had a lot of things go our way. We won a couple of tosses, which has been really important for us. You never know it could change today, so these are the things we talk about. Just making guys aware of what the possibilities are but everyone's doing quite nicely."

"Bowlers have done a fantastic job; two steady guys have bowled at the death (overs). The batters have come too (to the party), Aiden (Markram), Nicky (Pooran), and Rahul Tripathi have been incredible and fielding has been good so far too. All round, everyone's kinda ticking the boxes and collaboratively been working well together.

"Being associated with Hyderabad's support staff as a pace bowling coach is Steyn's first coaching stint after retiring from the game as a prolific pacer for the Proteas. Last year, he worked as a commentator for Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE. For now, Steyn is happy taking the coaching mantle to groom pacers with a promising future like Malik though he misses his friends in the commentary box.

"I am actually really enjoying it. To be honest, I feel a lot more natural when I am wearing athletic gear as opposed to wearing like the jacket and tie. So, I feel more at home right now in the dugout but I do miss you guys in the commentary box; I won't lie."