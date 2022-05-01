IPL 2022: Have to Start Winning Close Games, Says Pant After Lucknow Defeat

"I think it's hard (loss), but we have to start winning close matches. We came close in a few games but we are losing it. Really happy that the bowlers pulled it back. But on these kinds of wickets when the bowlers put up a helping hand, we got to perform as a batting unit as well," said Pant at the post-match presentation.



Despite the loss, Pant is hopeful of doing a turnaround by improving themselves in the upcoming matches of the IPL 2022.



"It was really nice to see the way Mitch (Marsh) was batting. But as a batting unit, we need to start converting those 30s, and 40s into a big score. Hopefully, we can turn it around. As a team there are a lot of positives and there is not much to discuss but we would like to improve ourselves in the next game," the DC skipper said.