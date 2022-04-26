IPL 2022: Harshal Patel & Riyan Parag Exchange Words During Innings Break

Parag finished the innings with a big six over mid-wicket, after which both the players had heated exchange of words, which then needed one of the members of the Royals’ camp to step in and intervene.

The much-trolled Parag had single-handedly given the Royals’ total some respectability with his half-century and his late charge against the RCB bowlers. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

The normally economical Harshal had conceded 33 runs in his 4 overs and finished with 1 wicket, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2 each.

During the RCB chase, Parag had a hand in the big wicket of Virat Kohli as well, taking the catch at point off Prasidh Krishna. Kohli scored 9, and was almost dismissed for a third consecutive duck.