IPL 2022: Harshal Patel & Riyan Parag Exchange Words During Innings Break

Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel exchange words
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals’ batter Riyan Parag scored a brilliant half-century against RCB on Tuesday, helping his side get 144.
Parag smashed 18 of Harshal Patel’s final over, the last one of the innings, and the bowler was, understandably, not happy.
Parag, who scored an unbeaten 56-run off 31 balls, smashed Harshal for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.
Parag finished the innings with a big six over mid-wicket, after which both the players had heated exchange of words, which then needed one of the members of the Royals’ camp to step in and intervene.
The much-trolled Parag had single-handedly given the Royals’ total some respectability with his half-century and his late charge against the RCB bowlers. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.
The normally economical Harshal had conceded 33 runs in his 4 overs and finished with 1 wicket, while the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga picked 2 each.
During the RCB chase, Parag had a hand in the big wicket of Virat Kohli as well, taking the catch at point off Prasidh Krishna. Kohli scored 9, and was almost dismissed for a third consecutive duck.