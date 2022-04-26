IPL 2022: Are CSK's Injury Woes The Reason Behind their slide in IPL 2022?

The fact that the defending champions have won just two games in IPL 2022 and are placed ninth in the 10-team tournament has added to new skipper Ravindra Jadeja's woes, given that he has taken over from one of the all-time greats of Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

However Fleming sounded confident during the post-match press conference, lavishing praise on Rayudu for his fighting 39-ball 78 as he tried his best to overhaul PBKS's total of 187 but fell short by 11 runs.

"Rayudu's hand was bruised, so it was just a case of icing that and getting that down. And, padding the glove, but it was a good job by Tommy Simsek (physiotherapist). His hand was the same hand that was broken some time back, and a knock like that can cause some damage. Fortunately for us, it settled down, and he was able to bat well," said Fleming.

The New Zealander rued a couple of missed chances during the match.

"Yeah, it was a contrasting (bowling) attack. For us with the spin, but the scores were pretty similar. We missed a couple of chances which we don't like, but for a majority of the innings we were pretty good. They (PBKS) finished very well, and when you get a score like this, there are twists and turns, you could have done differently and you cross the line. We were not as polished as we want to be. We're still in it for a long way," Fleming said.