IPL 2022 Auction: Gujarat Bags Rahul Tewatia For 9 Cr, 22.5 Times His Base Price

Gujarat Titans bagged Rahul Tewatia for a sum of Rs 9 crore.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rahul Tewatia, who shot to IPL fame with a magical 31-ball 53 in a historic chase against Punjab in IPL 2020, has been sold for more than 20 times his base price of Rs 40 lakh at the mega IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.
It was the Gujarat Titans that bagged him for a sum of Rs 9 crore.
The 28-year-old all-rounder had made 14 appearances for the Rajasthan Royals in the previous edition of the IPL. He was picked by Gujarat Titans after a fierce bidding war between the Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
Tewatia has 48 IPL appearances to his name and is among the more well-established internationally uncapped players to feature in the IPL.
