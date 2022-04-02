IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans

On the other hand, GT captain Hardik Pandya said that he wanted to bat first and not expect the dew.



"To be honest we were going to bat. There is a breeze, so we don't expect dew. We trained here and we didn't see much of dew, which is the reason why we wanted to bat. Same team," said Pandya.



Playing XI:



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman



Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami