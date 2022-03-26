IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Stream: Time and How to Watch the Match Live

First match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Saturday, 26 March 2022.

The opening match of the 15th season of IPL will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Match Time: CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm on Saturday, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.