IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Stream: Time and How to Watch the Match Live

First match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Saturday, 26 March 2022.
The opening match of the 15th season of IPL will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Match Time: CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match is scheduled to commence at 07:30 pm on Saturday, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Here are the live streaming details of IPL 2022 KKR vs CSK match.
How and Where to watch IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Match Live Stream?
IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR match can be watched online on the official website and application of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch IPL 2022 KKR vs CSK Match Live on TV?
First match of IPL 2022 can be watched live on TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
After a brief break because of the pandemic, IPL is all set to invite fans back to the stadium. However, the matches will be played at stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, with 25 percent audience occupancy rate. "In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune," reads the official notice released by IPL.
Fans can buy tickets for the tournament from the official website iplt20.com and BookMyShow.com.
