IPL 2022 Auction: Will Be Great When Bumrah & Archer Bowl in Tandem, Says Zaheer

Mumbai got Archer for INR eight crore despite the pacer not playing any competitive cricket in the last 10 months due to an elbow injury.



In an email reportedly sent to franchises earlier this month, IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had said that Archer would be part of the accelerated set of players. Amin had also reportedly said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had made it clear that Archer was "unlikely" to play in IPL 2022 and if any franchise picks him up they will not be able to get a replacement.



"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Amin as saying earlier in February.



However, former India pacer Zaheer told the Mumbai Indians website that, "We're very excited, two of the world's best fast bowlers bowling in tandem together."



Zaheer when asked about MI going all guns blazing to get wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, said, "We all love him, he is a young upcoming kid and has been with us for the last four years so we definitely wanted him back. Him and Rohit (Sharma) are going to be a force to reckon with at the top."