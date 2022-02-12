IPL 2022 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad Has Kane, Washington And...

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is underway in Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have quite the task of rebuilding on their hands after a terrible season last year.

Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore) are the three players the SRH franchise have retained.

SRH will go into the auction with a purse of INR 68 Crore. All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.

A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.

As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.