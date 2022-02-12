IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals full squad.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rajasthan Royals retained their skipper Sanju Samson and key overseas star Jos Buttler, along with young uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Having finished second-last in the 2021 IPL season, the franchise will look to rebuild with the Rs 62 crore they start the auction with. The first player they got on board in the IPL Auction was India's spinner R Ashwin.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
Sanju Samson - Rs 14 crore
Jos Buttler - Rs 10 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 4 crore
R Ashwin - Rs 5 Crore
Trent Boult - Rs 8 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 8.5 Crore
Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 7.75 Crore
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)