IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals' Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals retained Sanju Samson and key overseas star Jos Buttler, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The Quint
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals full squad.

|

(Photo: BCCI) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals full squad.</p></div>

Rajasthan Royals retained their skipper Sanju Samson and key overseas star Jos Buttler, along with young uncapped Indian Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Having finished second-last in the 2021 IPL season, the franchise will look to rebuild with the Rs 62 crore they start the auction with. The first player they got on board in the IPL Auction was India's spinner R Ashwin.

Also ReadIPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Iyer Most Expensive Buy So Far, Raina Goes Unsold

All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.

A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.

As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL Auction 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Full Squad

  1. Sanju Samson - Rs 14 crore

  2. Jos Buttler - Rs 10 crore

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 4 crore

  4. R Ashwin - Rs 5 Crore

  5. Trent Boult - Rs 8 Crore

  6. Shimron Hetmyer - Rs 8.5 Crore

  7. Devdutt Padikkal - Rs 7.75 Crore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 12 Feb 2022,01:41 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT