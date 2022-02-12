IPL 2022 Auction: Pacer T Natarajan Returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Left arm pacer T Natarajan's base price was at Rs 1 crore and was signed on by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore on day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction.

For Natarajan, the first bid came from his previous employers Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans joined the bidding soon as the value quickly tripled.

SRH ensured he returned to the team with a winning bid of Rs 4 crore.