IPL 2022 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Out Bid Rajasthan Royals for Jason Holder

One of the standout performers in West Indies cricket in recent years, Jason Holder’s all-round ability is well documented. With the bat, he can add to the big hits lower in the order and is a more than capable pacer, along with being an assured fielder.

Holder has recently been in fantastic form in white-ball cricket, possibly one of the few bright points for WI. In the ODI series against West Indies too, he has done quite well for the visitors.

With 35 wickets from 26 games, Holder is not too bad a player to have in the ranks. He’s played for CSK, KKR and SRH in the IPL previously but his best performances came in Hyderabad.