IPL 2022 Auction: Full Squad of Lucknow Super Giants

The 2022 IPL auction is now underway and it marks the formal beginning of the IPL journey for the two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow is going to be captained by Indian limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul who was made the joint highest-earning player in the tournament's history with the franchise paying him Rs 17 crore a season. Along with him, the team also picked Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore, before the auction.