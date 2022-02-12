IPL 2022 Auction: Full Squad of Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2022 Auction: Full squad list of Lucknow Super Giants.
(Photo: LucknowSuperGiants)
The 2022 IPL auction is now underway and it marks the formal beginning of the IPL journey for the two new teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.
Lucknow is going to be captained by Indian limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul who was made the joint highest-earning player in the tournament's history with the franchise paying him Rs 17 crore a season. Along with him, the team also picked Marcus Stoinis for Rs 9.2 crore and uncapped Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crore, before the auction.
As the team starts to build its squad at the 2022 IPL auction, we will continue to update this page with their latest signings.
All franchises have been allowed an auction spending cap of Rs 90 crore by the IPL Governing Council. There is also a Rs 67.5 crore minimum spending limit.
A full IPL squad can have a maximum of 25 players and a minimum of 18.
KL Rahul: Rs 17 crore
Marcus Stoinis: Rs 9.2 crore
Ravi Bishnoi: Rs4 crore
Quinton De Kock: Rs 6.75 Crore
Manish Pandey Rs: 4.60 Crore
