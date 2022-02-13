IPL 2022 Auction: Ajinkya Rahane Goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 Crore

India batter Ajinkya Rahane was the second player on the Auction table on Day 2. And his base price was Rs 1 crore and he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders.
The middle-order batter has been out of form recently in red-ball cricket but was part of the Delhi franchise last season.
Rahane has played 151 games in the IPL and scored 3941 runs with 2 centuries and 28 fifties to his name.
In the IPL, Rahane has played for the likes of Mumbai, Rajasthan, Rising Pune Super Giant and Delhi Capitals, most recently.
IPL 2019 was important for Rahane as he played some useful innings for Rajasthan; he also smashed a century against Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season and became the highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals in that season.
In November 2019, Rahane was transferred from Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League. The franchise retained him for the IPL 2021 season.
However, Rahane was barely included in any match for the 2021 season after some bad innings in the 2020 season. It is unlikely he will feature a lot in IPL 2022 either, but given the recent run of poor form, Rahane will be keen to make every opportunity count, across formats.