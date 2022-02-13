IPL 2022 Auction: Ajinkya Rahane Goes to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 Crore

India batter Ajinkya Rahane was the second player on the Auction table on Day 2. And his base price was Rs 1 crore and he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The middle-order batter has been out of form recently in red-ball cricket but was part of the Delhi franchise last season.

Rahane has played 151 games in the IPL and scored 3941 runs with 2 centuries and 28 fifties to his name.