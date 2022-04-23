IPL 2022: Russell Picks 4 in Final Over & Hardik Gets 67 as GT Post 156/9 vs KKR

Batting first, the Gujarat Titans, with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill at the top of the order, did not get off to a good start. Gill, who has been in good form so far this season, was caught behind down the legside for 7 off Tim Southee.

KKR had the early breakthrough, but it was Hardik Pandya walking into bat at number 3, looking to make good use of the powerplay. While Saha found scoring freely a little difficult, Pandya at the other end was picking up pace as the innings progressed. The duo managed to take Gujarat to 47 after the end of the powerplay.

Right after, Hardik attacked Mavi and picked off 14 from the over, before KKR managed to tie it down a little in the next few overs, with two overs not producing a boundary, 9th and 10th. Saha tried to break free in the next with Umesh Yadav in the attack, but after hitting a boundary, was caught at point and walked back for 25 off 25. The duo put on a 75-run stand off 56 balls, to set it up for the big finish.

In walked David Miller and started off with a six as Hardik completed his fifty, and soon enough both were ensuring the scorers would keep quite busy. At the 15 overs mark, Titans were 127/2, with both Miller and Hardik well set and playing with a fair amount of composure.