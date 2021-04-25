IPL 2021 to Continue Per Schedule Despite Criticism: Report 

The IPL will continue it’s 2021 edition as per schedule, organisers said on Sunday, even as the tournament faced heavy criticism for the plan as India grapples with a massive surge in coronavirus cases.
The New Indian Express and a sister publication said on Sunday they had decided to suspend its IPL coverage, while hundreds of fans lambasted the league on social media.
An IPL governing council member, according to a Reuters report, said that the league has “a robust bio-bubble” and since it is being played without fans, it is a safe.
“IPL provides a much-needed distraction for all from the doom and gloom around us,” the official was quoted as saying by the report.
“Yes, cases have surged in venues like Delhi, but we have two standby venues in Hyderabad and Indore and we’d use them if needed.
India’s number of COVID-19 cases surged by 349,691 on Sunday, a new global record, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.
Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist, who led now-defunct Deccan Chargers to their maiden IPL title in 2009, also tweeted about the matter on hand.
“Best wishes to all in India. Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you,” tweeted the former test player.
