IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live

(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is also set to play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, in the 35th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Friday, 24 September.
The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30pm IST at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.
Where to watch online live streaming of RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match?
The CSK vs RCB IPL match can be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 match live on TV?
RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 match will telecast live on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is back after a brief hiatus of four months. The tournament was interrupted in the month of May due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
However, it resumed from 19 September 2021, in UAE.
Delhi Capitals: 14 points
Chennai Super Kings 12 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 8 points
Rajasthan Royals: 8 points
Mumbai Indians: 8 points
Punjab Kings: 6 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2 points
