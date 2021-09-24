KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Fined Rs 24 Lakh, Team-Mates Fined Rs 6 Lakh Each

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23 (Thursday).

"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs," an IPL statement said.

"The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their individual match fee," the statement added.