Rahul Tewatia’s Sensational Catch Denies KL Rahul a Century

Punjab Kings skipper K.L. Rahul was close to scoring the first century of this Indian Premier League season. His hopes, however, were dashed as Rajasthan Royals spinner Rahul Tewatia pulled off a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket boundary.

The Punjab franchise skipper, who got the Orange cap last season for most runs in IPL 2020, fell nine short of a century, getting dismissed for 91 off 50 deliveries.

At the start of the last over of Punjab Kings' innings, Rahul was batting on 87. He smashed the first ball from left-arm pace bowler Chetan Sakariya over extra cover for four. The ball was slower but Rahul picked the pace and length and hammered it to boundary.