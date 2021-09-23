IPL 2021 MI vs KKR Live Streaming: When and How to Watch the Match Live

Watch Mi vs KKR IPL match live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: BCCI)
IPL 2021: 34th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
MI will be headed by skipper Rohit Sharma, while Eoin Morgan will lead KKR.
MI vs KKR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, 23 September. It will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Where to watch online live streaming of MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match?
The MI vs KKR match can be watched live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.
How to watch MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match live on TV?
MI vs KKR IPL 2021 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.
IPL 2021 was postponed mid-way in the month of May due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. After a brief suspension of four months, BCCI resumed the tournament in UAE, from 19 September.
Delhi Capitals: 14 points
Chennai Super Kings 12 points
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 10 points
Mumbai Indians: 8 points
Rajasthan Royals: 8 points
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6 points
Punjab Kings: 6 points
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2 points
