IPL 2021 Match 8: CSK vs PBKS Highlights

CSK won the match against PBKS on Friday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, 16 April, grabbed an easy victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
This victory has helped the team jump from the last position to the second position in the IPL 2021 points table. It also caused a huge fall in PBKS's position from 3rd to 7th in the table.
CSK was led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, and PBKS was led by skipper KL Rahul.
CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Punjab Kings came on the field to bat first and were restricted to a total of 106 by a stunning performance by Chennai's bowlers. Shahrukh Khan scored 47 off 36 balls for PBKS, Jhye Richardson scored 15 off 22, and Chris Gayel scored 10 off 10 deliveries. Deepak Chahar of CSK displayed an amazing performance by taking four wickets – of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, and Nicholas Pooran.
Chahar was awarded player of the match title.
CSK did not struggle much to meet the small target of 107. Moeen Ali scored a total of 46 runs off 31 balls, Suresh Raina made 8 runs off 9 balls, and Faf du Plessis (not out) scored 36 off 33 balls and grabbed victory for CSK with Sam Curran (not out).
Friday's match was MS Dhoni’s 200th match for CSK. "[It] Makes me feel very good. It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 -- played in South Africa, UAE, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home," said Dhoni after CSK's first win of the season.
Published: undefined