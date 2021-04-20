IPL 2021 Match 12: RR vs CSK Highlights

CSK won the match against RR on Monday.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, 19 April, managed to grab a victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
This was the second victory for CSK in this season of IPL and it helped the team jump from the fourth position to the second position on the IPL 2021 points table. It has also become the team with highest net run rate of +1.194 in this season. RR, with just one victory in their hand, slipped to the sixth spot on the points table after losing the match on Monday.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni led CSK while RR was led by Sanju Samson.
RR won the toss and chose to bowl first.
Chennai Super Kings came out to bat first and scored a total of 188 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis managed to get 33 off 17 balls, Ambati Rayudu scored 27 off 17, and Moeen Ali made 26 runs off 20 deliveries. Dwayne Bravo (not out) scored 20 off 8 balls.
Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals took 3 wickets in his 4 overs for the team. Chris Morris and Rahul Tewatia also took 2 and 1 wicket each respectively.
CSK set a target of 189 runs for Rajasthan.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals missed his half-century by a run and scored a total of 49 off 35 deliveries. Jaydev Unadkat scored 24 off 17, and Rahul Tewatia scored 20 off 15 balls.
RR was restricted by CSK spinners Moeen Ali (3 wickets) and Ravindra Jadeja (2 wickets). Apart from his two wickets, Jadeja also took 4 catches in the second innings. Sam Curran also scalped 2 wickets for the team.
Moeen Ali bagged the 'Player of the Match' award.
RR scored a total of 143/9 in 20 overs. CSK won the match by 45 runs.
