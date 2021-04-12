KKR becomes 3rd Team to Win 100 Matches After Beating SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, 11 April, defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. With this victory, the team has reached a new milestone of winning hundred matches.
KKR has become the third team in the history of IPL to win 100 matches. The first and second positions are bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 120 and 106 victories respectively.
The 100th victory was celebrated by the mega star and the co-owner of the team SRK on twitter. He tweeted, “Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27#Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch.”
KKR headed by Eoin Morgan scored 187/6 in 20 overs out of which 80 runs were scored by Nitish Rana, and Rahul Tripathi scored a half-century with 53 runs from his bat.
SRH was restricted to 177/5 with Manish Pandey (61 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (55) making valiant efforts.
With this win, KKR has also grabbed second position in the points table. It is preceded by Delhi Capitals (DC) on the first position, and is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on third.
