Eoin Morgan All Praise for Rana and Tripathi After KKR beat SRH

Rana scored 80 off 56 balls and Tripathi scored 53 off 29 and their 93-run partnership for the second wicket, which came in just 50 balls. Their stand helped propel KKR to 187/6.

In reply, SRH were restricted to 177/5.

Morgan also hailed the bowling unit for the kind of start they gave to their defence. "Certainly the bowling, we couldn't have asked for a better start. Chopped and changed a bit in the powerplay. Huge amount of structure that goes into the decisions on the field. We have got a fantastic head coach in (Brendon) McCullum," said Morgan.

"Main job is to get the best out of the squad. IPL is all about the results and that comes when guys buy into what we want to do," he further said.