IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan & Suryakumar Yadav Demolish SRH Bowlers; MI Score 235/9

Suryakumar Yadav during his innings against SRH.
Image: BCCI
The most decorated team in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians, needed to pull a rabbit out of the hat in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening against a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad. And boy did Ishan Kishan set them off on the right track, displaying his full range of shots and bludgeoning the SRH bowlers right from the get-go. Kishan ferocious innings of 84 and Suryakumar Yadav’s terrific 82 helped MI post a record 235/6 in what was a sensational display of attacking batting.
MI need to win the game by 170 runs to make it to the top 4.
Troubled by bad form earlier in the season, Kishan came out of the blocks fast as MI looked to do the impossible and win the game by 171 runs and more.
Kishan and Rohit Sharma started off with an 8 run over before the left hander smashed four consecutive boundaries of Sid Kaul in an 18-run over after that.
A shell shocked SRH introduced Mohammad Nabi, hoping to slow things down but Kishan and Rohit hammered 15 more. The next over was even more productive as Kishan showed off his strokes, clubbing Jason Holder for a six and two fours in a 22-run over, bringing up his half century of 16 deliveries, the fastest for the MI franchise in the IPL.
Ishan Kishan during his knock against SRH
Young Umran Malik’s pace helped the openers put him away with ease too before Rashid Khan had to be brought into the attack for the final over of the powerplay. And he struck immediately, Rohit top edging a pull to Nabi for 18 off 13 as MI finished the powerplay with the score at 83/1.
Hardik Pandya joined Kishan and was more than happy to let the opener continue in his merry ways, feeding him the strike as they continued to score at the rate of knots, despite the fielding restrictions being lifted.
Hardik too threatened to join the party with a six of Rashid but was caught in the deep by Jason Roy as he looked to repeat the act against Holder for 10 off 8. In walked Kieron Pollard, but could not combine with Kishan for too much as the left hander, who had a century in sight, was caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha off Malik for 84 off 32 balls. Kishan had smashed 11 fours and 4 maximums in what was a dramatic start to the evening.
New batters Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav found it hard to score as fast as Kishan, with the likes of Rashid and Abhishek Sharma helping apply the brakes, somewhat. The duo put on 27 before Abhishek had Pollard caught right behind the bowler in the deep for 13 and then Jimmy Neesham caught by Nabi off the very next ball.
Suryakumar was then joined by Krunal Pandya, both have had a poor season with the bat so far, and put on a stand of 33. Krunal found it tough to get his timing going and was caught at cover by Nabi for 9 as he tried to hit Rashid out of the city.
Suryakumar at the other end though was slowly but surely rebuilding the momentum, sweeping, pulling, driving and improvising with aplomb as MI closed in on 200. A drive straight back over Kaul in the 17th over gave him his half-century of 24 deliveries before another similar one to long off brought up the 200 after 16.4 overs. MI scored 14 off that over as Kaul finished his spell with figures of 0/56.
Nathan Coulter-Nile added 3 to the cause before being caught in the deep off Holder after which Malik was taken to the cleaners by Suryakumar, who was finding the gaps at will. Suryakumar took a sharp knock on the helmet from Malik but was cleared to play as an improbable century beckoned.
Suryakumar though could not do too much more damage after that in the final over as he was caught by Nabi, who took 5 catches, for 82 off 40 of Holder.
Jasprit Bumrah added 5 more as MI finished with 235/9, their highest total ever.
