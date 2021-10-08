Meet Harbhajan Singh – The Cricketer, the Actor and the TV Show Host

At 41, Harbhajan Singh has managed to balance his life as an Indian Premier League cricketer with the life he has made for himself away from the game – as a TV show host and also now, a Tamil film actor.

His debut film Friendship, also starring Arjun, Losliya Mariyanesan and Sathish, released in September while, earlier this year, he donned the TV show host's cap with a trivia-based show on Zee5, Punjabiya di Dadagiri.

The Quint spoke to the former Indian cricketer about the past month he's spent being a part of the IPL bio-bubble with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and also his many new career paths.