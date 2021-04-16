‘Been a Very Long Journey’: MSD After Team Win His 200th CSK Match

Dhoni also played 30 IPL matches for Pune Supergiant during 2016 and 2017 when the CSK franchise was banned following the spot-fixing scandal.

Dhoni, who has 4632 runs in IPL, has scored 4058 runs for CSK.

He is eighth in the list of run-getters in IPL and is the most successful wicket-keeper in the league with 148 dismissals.

While his team had a disappointing outing the last time, finishing seventh in the table, he is hoping to lead the team to the play-offs this time. He is the most successful captain in IPL history, captaining his teams (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant) to 111 wins.