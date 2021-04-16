‘Been a Very Long Journey’: MSD After Team Win His 200th CSK Match

MS Dhoni's 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned out to be special one as his team put in a commanding performance to thump Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday night at the Wankhede Stadium.
"[It] Makes me feel very good. It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 -- played in South Africa, UAE, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home," said Dhoni after leading his team to their first win of the 2021 season.
The game against the Punjab franchise on Friday was the former India captain's 176th match for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also played 24 matches for CSK in the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament.
Dhoni also played 30 IPL matches for Pune Supergiant during 2016 and 2017 when the CSK franchise was banned following the spot-fixing scandal.
Dhoni, who has 4632 runs in IPL, has scored 4058 runs for CSK.
He is eighth in the list of run-getters in IPL and is the most successful wicket-keeper in the league with 148 dismissals.
While his team had a disappointing outing the last time, finishing seventh in the table, he is hoping to lead the team to the play-offs this time. He is the most successful captain in IPL history, captaining his teams (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant) to 111 wins.
